The President is no wordsmith. When he tweets he uses the language of the street, not the language of the politician. Sometimes failure to accept his poor word choice and focus upon his intent leads to unwarranted gasps and misunderstandings.
My father’s ancestors were Icelandic. I often say, “I came from Iceland!” That was true the few times I actually visited there, but in general the first statement of this paragraph is more accurate. Still, ‘I come from Iceland’ is true for me, though I was born in Minnesota.
Commenting about the 'squad, clarification of the word ‘came’ changes the tweet into one many would agree with. The tweet is too for this letter, but perhaps the Star will print it so readers can follow my comments. Only two adjustments are needed.
“… Congresswomen, whose family origin is from countries…” “…crime infested place from which their families originated. …”
Note the comgresswomen are to ‘come back and show us’ – a respectful bow to their status as lawmakers!
Chuck Josephson
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.