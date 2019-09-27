Trump’s greed, xenophobia, misogyny, mentally aberrant behavior on the one hand, and his intellectual emptiness and moral decay on the other are neither excusable nor acceptable. Yet we, the American electorate, continue to excuse, accept, and even laud his actions. We ensure his survival by not demanding that the Republican controlled Senate, ruled by McConnell (equally amoral but not as intellectually challenged) block trump’s attempts to throw the US and the world under the bus to satisfy his own ego and avariciousness. There was a time when the Republican Party represented its constituents with dignity and stood for conservative fiscal policy, and ethical and moral responsibility. That Republican party no longer exists. As long as McSally, one of the “new Republicans” who grovel in fear of trump and mcconnell, and others of her ilk, remain in office, it’s “vive le Roi, long live the king.”
Jack Graef
SaddleBrooke
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.