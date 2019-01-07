Friday Michael Gerson contrasted Trump’s wall with poetic metaphors drawn from speeches by former presidents Reagan, Kennedy and Lincoln. Gerson adds, “Trump hopes to turn his metaphor into an object that could be seen from space." This comment calls to mind the pharaonic arrogance of Ozymandias (probably Ramses II) in a sonnet by Shelley.
“Two vast and trunkless legs of stone
Stand in the desert. . . . Near them, on the sand,
Half sunk a shattered visage lies, whose frown,
And wrinkled lip, and sneer of cold command,
Tell that its sculptor well those passions read
. . .
And on the pedestal, these words appear:
My name is Ozymandias, King of Kings;
Look on my Works, ye Mighty, and despair!
.... Round the decay
Of that colossal Wreck, boundless and bare
The lone and level sands stretch far away.”
It is to be hoped that reason and humane sensibilities will prevail against Trump’s insane folly and future generations will not have the opportunity to mock the shattered monument decaying in our desert sands.
James McIntosh
East side
