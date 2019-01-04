Including a wall in order to pass a budget for our country to continue to operate, is a ruse. Trump insists the wall, now calling it border security, must be in the new budget for him to deign grant his signature. It’s not security. It is about Trump’s lack of knowledge of our history, the exclusion of “others.”
He wanted $5.7 billion, and often reneged on his own terms. Now, it’s $2.5 billion. Once a bill is passed will he change his mind and demand more?
I suggest a simple solution for Democrats to offer, to see how sincere and eager he is to negotiate.
Democrats should accept Trump's $2.5 billion offer, if the money is used for overall border security, provided not one penny is used for any type of “wall or steel slats.” In return, immigrants must be expedited humanely, as they’ve been for decades.
Next, the president must give DACA recipients permanent residency with a path toward citizenship. Easy options.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.