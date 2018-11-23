Every day in the reign of America’s First Autocratic Dictator is filled with allegiances to our known adversaries, Putin, Xi, MbS, Kim, Duarte, while attacking and alienating our long-time allies and friends, Macron, Merkel, Turnbull, Trudeau.
He attacks our own intelligence agencies, including the Justice Department, and now the American justice system. When courts disagree with the legality of the president’s decisions as a matter of law and the Constitution, he says they should “use common sense” rather than law.
He boasts to our military while supposedly “supporting” them on Thanksgiving for being away from family and friends, defending Americans, saying, “Nobody's done more for the military than me.”
He tells the military serving overseas, 'I made a tremendous difference in this country. This country is so much stronger now than it was when I took office and you wouldn't believe it and when you see it, we've gotten so much stronger people don't even believe it.”
And, on Thanksgiving, he says, “I’m thankful for me.”
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
