Re: the July 18 column "Critics of Trump-Putin summit are missing the point."
Thank goodness for Rachel Marsden — and Noam Chomsky! They are a better source of information than Arizona politicians or local columnists and "experts." The latter have too much at stake in an unsustainable status quo — one that pays its way with ever more unpayable debt created by politicians, bankers to the world and future generations. But Marsden should have included Democrats. It isn’t just Republican “defense-contractor campaign donors.” Add in Wall Street and foreign "contributors" to nominally philanthropic foundations.
At stake is a whole system of political economy based on continued U.S. hegemony, i.e. global financial and military dominance. U.S. foreign policy has been obsessed with maintaining that hegemony, to the exclusion of almost any other concern, including pretexts like "democracy" it uses as an excuse for invading countries attempting to go their own way.
Read Chomsky’s "Hegemony or Survival: America's Quest for Global Dominance" or the work of economist Michael Hudson, e.g. Super Imperialism, if you want to understand U.S. foreign policy.
Steven Lesh
East side
