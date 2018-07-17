President Trump's past experiences with the FBI and intelligence agencies support an understanding, by many, of the mistrust the president must have on the credibility of those agencies. The bias displayed by former CIA chief John Brennan and the FBI's Peter Strzok among many others in the higher echelons of the intelligence and law enforcement agencies, would easily lead to one becoming paranoid. If you were treated as these agencies are treating President Trump would you unequivocally endorse their positions? I think I would do what former President Reagan said: "Trust but verify."
John Ricketson
Sahuarita
