President Trump's would/wouldn't confusion after meeting with Vladimir Putin could have been resolved if he had studied Russian history, as well as previous Soviet history. Allow me to remind him of the "veracity" of just two previous denials by Mr. Putin; word limitations for letters to the editor won't allow others.
In 2014, a passenger jet was shot down while flying over Ukraine. Almost 300 innocent people died. Mr. Putin denied responsibility. In 2018, an international investigation concluded the missile that shot down the jet came from a Russian brigade that was in the Ukraine. The International Olympic Committee had investigated possible systematic doping of Russian athletes. Mr. Putin denied the practice. The Olympic Committee found that Russia had, indeed, engaged in a systematic practice of doping.
We who are almost as old as President Trump will remember the denials by Nikita Krushchev about Soviet missiles in Cuba. Back then, an American president stood up to the Russians. What a novel policy.
Donald Klein
Northwest side
