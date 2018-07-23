Republican apologists have already begun to erase Trump’s treasonous comments (“aiding and abetting the enemy”). Several agree with Peter King, who said, ”The president needs to be clearer about the difference between Russian interference and alleged collusion with the Trump campaign.” Trump was extremely clear.
Even though they used actual coverage of his own words, he continues to attack the “Fake News.” Trump said would not challenge the Russian leader’s claim that his government played no role in trying to sabotage the U.S. election. In fact, his said her believed him over our own Intelligence Agencies.
Matt Gaetz said, ”…(Trump) should clarify his comments…” Several Republican sycophants are saying he must meet with his advisors to clear up his statements. That’s the problem. He doesn’t listen to his advisors. Rand Paul says he spoke like that because he is upset about the “partisan investigation,” and is “sensitive to that.” Wow! I’m glad he didn’t spend five years at the Hanoi Hilton.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
