The Trump Shutdown is not being taken seriously enough by we the people. Among the most egregious results of this stupid shutdown is that our service members of our beloved and vital Coast Guard are not being paid. (They are part of the Department of Homeland Security which also is not being paid) Does Trump and his dysfunctional family member advisors even know what they do or what their motto is. Well I'll be glad to provide the highlights of their motto: "Always Ready." Missions: Port security, Drug Interdiction, Search and Rescue, Marine law enforcement, Migrant interdiction and Military Readiness. All things Trump, Jared and Ivanka all purport to value. the president finally visited some of our Troops and gave a telephone shootout to yes wait for it the unpaid Coast Guard service members! Wow all because of the stupid and useless trump shutdown to fund the new "Berlin Wall."
James Robinett
Southwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.