Every president in my life since Truman resented the media, but they smiled, gritted their teeth and answered the questions, perhaps fuming and ranting later. Still, they had a modicum of decency regarding dealing with people.
Donny never had to work with others. He never had a boss, was always in charge and the ultimate power - one reason he mostly failed at military school.
He has no idea how to handle the societals of life: listening to others; how to stand; having a conversation; proper eating; not interrupting; treating fellow human beings; humanism; humility; ethics; morals; negotiating.
Being rich is not social status. Donny has no integrity; in reality, no religion; dignity; responsibility; or, honor. His supposed wealth does not make him a mensch.
Donny couldn’t negotiate his way onto an elevator going down in a burning building. He doesn’t negotiate, he dictates. Donny’s temper fits show he is snappish, petulant and always irritable.
He doesn’t converse with people, he dictates. Just like a dictator would.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.