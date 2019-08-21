Wednesday’s letter by Ed Espinosa illustrates graphically how willful distortions of President Trump’s statements can lead to unwarranted, hyperbolic reactions by the progressive left. For example, the President did not institute a ban on “all” Muslims. Instead, he recommended that we consider carefully whether we should allow immigration access to citizens of certain Muslim countries with a history of terrorism. Second, he most certainly did not label far right agitators at Charlottesville as “fine people.” Rather, he applied that description to those on both sides of the question as to whether a statue of Robert E. Lee should be moved. Finally, it is time to put the “children in cages” contention to rest. The associated images date to the Obama Administration, and even then the temporary housing of unaccompanied minors was justified and caused by the refusal of Congress to make simple changes to our immigration asylum regulations.
Glenn Perry
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.