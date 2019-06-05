President Trump will be in Normandy for the 75th anniversary of D-Day. This is the president that admires dictators. The Russians attacked our election system (they didn’t just “meddle”) and certainly will try again, but Trump does nothing, believes Putin, and denies what U.S. intelligence and law enforcement agencies tell him. In the meantime, Trump tell us that he “fell in love” with a mass murderer. Never mind Trump’s attacks on genuine U.S. heroes such as John McCain or his insults of Gold Star families. Cadet Bone Spurs will represent us at Normandy.
Vance Holliday
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.