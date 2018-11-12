A reader claimed that the Democrats didn’t gain much from the recent election. While a few Republicans who didn’t back President Trump lost, many more the President supported and campaigned for lost also. Here are just a few Republicans who lost and with the President’s support. For Senate Leah Vokmir (Wis.) a sitting Senator Dean Heller (Nevada). Governors races lost, Illinois, Michigan, Wisconsin, Kansas, Colorado, Pennsylvania and Minnesota. Lost Virginia 7th Congressional district held by Republicans since 1970, Congressman Dana Rohrabacher (Calf) nicknamed “Putin’s favorite Congressman” Congressman Pete Sessions (TX) chairman House Rules Committee, Virginia Rep. Scott Taylor, Barbra Comstock, and Dave Brat member of the house Freedom Caucus who famously compared his own constituents to neo-Nazis for protesting his vote to repeal health coverage for the poor. Candidate Wendy Rodgers (AZ) who proclaimed herself as Trump’s candidate. In both Wisconsin and Kansas lost even though they were KOCH Brothers supported. In Arizona Democrats may pick up a Senate seat.
Clyde R. Steele
Oro Valley
