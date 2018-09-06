I'm flabbergasted that Trump supporters demand equal time to answer Sen. John McCain’s daughter, Meghan McCain’s statement that (paraphrasing) we don’t need to make America great again because John McCain’s America has always been great. Has anyone of these individuals ever demanded that the extreme right, hate spewing stations they listen to give equal time to opposing, tolerant perspectives?
Trump supporters, consider why there was such enthusiastic applause at Meghan McCain’s remarks. Americans want a decent government led by honorable individuals, which is why John McCain was honored. Trump supporters, ask yourselves which side of history you want to be on: the side of honor, decency, the U.S. Constitution and American democracy, or to contribute to the tyranny of one egotistical megalomaniac, lying, cheating con artist who’s been profiteering off the American people and is doing his utmost to destroy our democracy?
B. Vivante
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.