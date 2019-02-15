I have a hard time understanding how private citizens think they would have any way to build a wall. But if the Quail Creek Republicans feel they want to contribute, may I suggest they encourage their fellow Trump supporters to donate their Social Security and Medicare benefits. It would be hypocritical to partake in socialism. Also, per a reader's take on the Trump library, in addition to fiction if will also include lots of pictures.
Susan Bennett
Vail
