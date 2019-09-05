To you "Cadet Bone Spurs" supporters, I would never call you deplorable. I think that naive is a much better term. You don't believe that he lies or cheats except on his wife or at golf. I would say based on fact checks he has told his share and that he has no concept of truth.
I also believe that he has no concept of reality. Dorian is going to hit Alabama, he has never seen or heard of a Cat 5 except for the two that have happened during his reign. I can only guess that his support staff fears being fired if they correct him.
Love is blind and so is naivety. Keep up your support and watch your dollars go down the drain from his "easy to win" trade wars.
Kurt Ohlrich
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.