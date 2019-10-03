I guess the supporters of "Cadet Bone Spurs" are exceedingly over- joyed by the amount of money raised since the impeachment started. It has led me to believe that he could shoot someone in the Rose Garden on national T.V. and his supporters would call it "Fake News". I can not image how they can be so naive . It also astonishes me that they continue to ignore the lies put forth by him and the members of his cabinet and his New York attorney..
I am also surprised by the so called members of the "Religious Right" who have no idea as to what Jesus Christ was trying to teach us. Read your Bible!! The New Testament is where Jesus appears for those of you that need that information. It is not about being a hater, adulterer, liar, racist, womanizer, and an all round jerk.
Be proud when look at yourself in the mirror.
Kurt Ohlrich
Oro Valley
