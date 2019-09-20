Regarding the 9/16 letter "media will never separate Trump from supporters," I agree completely. This 38% off the electorate approves of:
1. his bigoted, racist , sexist tweets and speeches.
2. his refusal to ban military style weapons while hundreds die.
3. his family separation policy on immigration.
4. the diversion of military funds to build his wall.
5. his packing the supreme court with dubious justices.
6. his tax relief for corporations and the wealthy adding a trillion to our debt.
7. his promotion of fossil fuel extraction,ignoring global warming.
8. his trade negotiation failures resulting in trade wars.
9. his inability to extricate us from wars except Syria which he ceded to Russia and Iran.
10. His alienation of our NATO allies.
To counteract these dangerous divisive actions the rest of us (62%) must exercise our voting rights and get our country back on the right track.
John Kuisti
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.