Our democracy requires that policy decisions and declarations be based on REAL FACTS. POTUS continues to ignore evidence presented to him by our security agencies and officials. Ignoring such critical information shows willful ignorance, dishonest leadership, and puts our national security at risk.
Whether making decisions to build a wall along our southern border or siding with brutal and oppressive dictators, POTUS demonstrates his continued disregard of verifiable intelligence information. He chooses to bypass Congress to build a wall. He chooses to believe Kim Jong-Un, Vladimir Putin, and Prince Mohammed Bin Salman when they said they did not know about the brutal treatment and death of Otto Warmbier, the meddling in our elections, and the murder of a journalist, respectively.
POTUS and the White House have normalized lying and continually demonstrate an inexcusable lack of decency, accountability, and absence of ethics. These actions, behaviors, and recklessness cannot continue to be accepted and would not have been accepted from any other past president.
Kathy Krucker
Midtown
