President Trump's recent racist attacks on Congresswomen of color is unparalleled in our recent history.
What has happened to the Republican Party of Lincoln, Roosevelt, Hoover, Eisenhower, Ford, Reagan, the two George Bushes and Senators Everett Dirksen, Barry Goldwater and John McCain. None of these men would have launched the blatantly racist attacks as President Trump has done. What is even more appalling is the silence of the Republican leadership in the House and Senate. Listening to the recent Trump rally in North Carolina with his supporters screaming "send her back" brings back memories of the 1930s when a short man with a silly mustache was haranguing crowds in Germany.
Peter Steere
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.