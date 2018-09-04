To justify canceling the planned federal pay raises, President Donald Trump stated that "we must maintain our efforts to put our nation on a fiscally sustainable course, and the federal agency budgets cannot sustain such increases." That was noteworthy because, uncharacteristically, he spoke the truth, if only partially.
The unspoken part is that the principal cause for this fiscal imbalance is the ballyhooed 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, which sharply increased the deficit. The Congressional Budget Office, after taking into consideration its likely stimulative effects, estimated it will increase the deficit by $2.3 trillion over the next decade. Thus, the Trump administration created the situation justifying nullification of the raises.
This should not surprise. They are part of the GOP's "starve the beast" (federal government) strategy to grow the deficit in order to force draconian cuts in the federal budget, especially safety net programs such as Social Security, Medicare, Medicaid, and a host of others. Keep this in mind when you go to polls in November.
Jack Binns
Northeast side
