What ever happened to to Americans' perennial search for a level-headed president, regardless of party affiliation?
Trump's recent claim to be the Second Coming of God, the Chosen One, King of Israel, must surely have given second thoughts to those who voted for him in 2016.
He certainly is the least historically minded man to ever reached the pinnacle of power. He is the high priest of anarchic
disorder, bulldozing American values like decency, inclusiveness and fair play. He has replaced traditional democracy with
despotism, nepotism and autocracy. He is a lousy businessman but possibly the greatest con man in the world. He is infantile and reckless, shattering everything around him. He is the creator of alternative realities and his fidelity to the distortion of truth is mind boggling. Thanks to him, we live in a world where falsehood and misrepresentation have
become the strange new form.
It's one thing to have a corrupted president but to have one who is incompetent is...well, SAD!
Frederick Leinfest
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.