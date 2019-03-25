Just wanted to clarify one error in one of your Letters to The Editor in todays's paper. It had to do with Trump dodging the draft by claiming bone spurs. He never really had bone spurs but his father got a Dr., who just happened to be living in one of his father's rental units, to say that he did. This was fairly recently confirmed by the daughters of the Dr. The Dr. is now deceased. Trump actually went on to play sports with this supposed "bone spur". This was during the Viet Nam war. The man is a draft dodger and a coward. Another one of his cons on the American people.
Joseph Malberg
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.