A rose by any other name is still a rose (Shakespeare). A market socialist by any other name is still a socialist (Trump). With actions speaking louder than words, President Trump is a socialist by having imposed government controls (tariffs) over what should be a free market governed through capitalism — i.e. the laws of supply and demand.
When President Trump brags about billions of tariff dollars flowing into our treasury, ask yourself: Whose dollars are they? Answer: They are our dollars. In short, we are paying “federal sales tax dollars on imports” due to Mr. Trump’s unbending adherence to market socialism.
Richard Donahue
Huachuca City
