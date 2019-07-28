Re: the July 20 letter "Far left fails to grasp Trump's appeal."
I have a question for the letter writer, how much Kool-aid did you actually drink? Your false accusations against the four congresswomen, regarding their patriotism, are completely beside the point. Even if they were true, they would not change or justify the President's statements one iota. Racism is racism, period. That is not subjective opinion, it is merely a statement of fact.
One of the things that makes this country great is the right to dissent, to criticize our leaders without fear of persecution. That is all "The Squad" was doing.
Mark Allen
Northeast side
