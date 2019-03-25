I've been watching the constant barrage of letters saying that President Trump is violating the Constitution, over and over again. If you're going to go to the trouble of writing these letters with this as your problem with our President, don't you think it would be fitting to tell us exactly how he is violating it? Just because you don't like the law, that's not evidence of unlawfulness. It appears that most of the letters to the editor are negative, mostly hyperbole, speculation and dislike of his demeanor with no examples of violating the law. It's obvious that the letters are expressions of hate for the man, yet, there doesn't seem to be any real evidence to speak of. It's just irrational hate,
John P Slusser
Northeast side
