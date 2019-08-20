Re Christine Flowers' Aug. 3 op-ed, "Klobuchar's take that not all Trump voters are racist is pleasant surprise"
I like Amy Klobuchar, and just donated to her campaign. And I don't think all Trump voters are racist. But Flowers misses the point. There's no place in the Oval Office for a racist, and most of his voters want to keep him there. She admits that some of the accusations against Trump's racism are accurate (I'd say, more than some). Too bad this isn't enough to keep his voters from voting for him, regardless of his policies that they like. When he came out with his birtherism, that was enough for me. I never watched "The Apprentice" again, and certainly never would have voted for him.
Linda Schulman
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.