Our six-year-old president, infamous for crude and derogatory statements of others, walked out once again in a meeting with Democrats apparently having his fragile feelings hurt by Nancy Pelosi's remark that he was in a "cover-up" of the Russia probe. Forgetting that he is the President, he then threatened not to work with a co-equal branch of our government (constitutionally given the power of over site) until the Democrats dropped all investigations of him,
Are the Democrats playing politics? You bet! So does the President. Previous Presidents found ways to work with the opposition for the good of the country. Instead, this President laces his dialogue with anger and threats. We expect our Presidents to lead and inspire. Who among us would like our sons or daughters to emulate the antics of this President? I would hope most of us would not! Time to grow up!
Bob Tarpchinoff
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.