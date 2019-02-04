Donald Trump decided to trash his own intelligence chiefs and contradict their report on the state of our national security (I’ll ignore his obvious lies that the chiefs proclaimed that their comments — aired live and in full around the world — were taken out of context). On what basis does he decide they are wrong and his assessments are correct? Where does he get his information?
From a renowned expert on international affairs such as Sean Hannity? Did Vladimir Putin fill him in at one of the secret meetings where no other U.S. official was allowed to attend? Or maybe he was told by the acting attorney general, whose credentials for his post included hawking hot tubs, “masculine toilets,” and Big Foot conspiracies. The intel chiefs are professionals (picked by Trump) whose duty and obvious concern is the safety of this country. Right-wing commentator Lou Dobbs asked if they were “anti-Trump”? No, they are pro intelligence, in every meaning of that term.
Vance Holliday
Foothills
