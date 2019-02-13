Unbelievable how negative this Tucson newspaper and most of the individuals are who write into the Opinion page. Does anyone remember the president that went around the world "apologizing for America"? Does anyone remember the president who famously said: If you like your doctor you can keep him and if you like your Insurance you can keep it"? Does anyone remember the president that told Russia representatives that "when I am elected I'll have more flexibility"? Mr. Trump at least has and is putting America FIRST. What's your problem with that?
Walt Johnson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.