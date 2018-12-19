Re: the Dec. 16 letter to the editor 'Besides Heins, 'Pickles,' the Star disappoints.'
The letter illustrates how Trump's campaign to control the free press resonates with his supporters. The writer took Sarah Garrecht Gassen to task for a column about Trump, saying it was full of hate. The writer then denigrated CNN, ABC, "The View" and "Morning Joe" for similar negative visions of Trump.
She went on to say she was having trouble finding news that wasn't "fake" news and had to read Trumps twitter because the Star doesn't "write" any. She must not read the fact-check section of the Star, since most of Trump's tweets appear there and most are fact checked as lies or distortions (fake news). God help the United States and our democracy if too many think like the letter writer and the campaign is successful.
John Kuisti
West side
