The pushback by Trump supporters to the Star's full page editorial on the free press was concerning to say the least. Their warped perception of reality seems to be shaped by whatever Trump says, as well as their deeply held prejudices.
One writer points out that Harvard’s School of Journalism found 90 percent "negative" reporting by the mainstream media. Perhaps that’s more of a reflection of Trump’s actions than reporting bias. Trump wants to control the media like the dictators he admires. It is apparent that facts and evidence do not matter to the supporters of fascism or dictators like Maduro or Kim Jong-un. Maybe that’s what Rudy Giuliani meant when he said, “Truth isn’t truth.”
Ed Espinoza
West side
