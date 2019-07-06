Dear Mr. President. I was delighted to watch you give your 4th of July Speech. You recited names of people who had shaped our country during the last 243 years with their own sacrifices. I'm sorry that you, yourself, wasn't able to be one of those honored because of your heel-spurs that prevented you from fighting in the Vietnam war. But, no worries. You can consider yourself a hero, as well, because of your exceptional ability to withstand the horrible phantom pain, that those heel-spurs must have caused you during your long speech.
Hanne Owens
Northwest side
