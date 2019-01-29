Trump was forced into signing a joint Congressional bill to reopen the government for 21 days, the time to be spent by a bipartisan committee to come to an agreement on the budget. Trump refuses to sign a bill if the wall is not included. Democrats say no wall at all.
The fact neither side budged led to the shutdown, causing great hardship for many. Federal employees will get back pay while government contractors who work for the government will have to eat cake.
However, no one talks about the elephant-in-the-room.
Trump cannot be trusted to approve a bill that he doesn’t like. He has shown over and over that his stubbornness and unwillingness to negotiate in good faith or honestly or without preconditions, can lead to problems for the country.
As a “master dealmaker,” “champion negotiator,” he fails miserably. Trump is a child who does not compromise.
He will shut down the government again, throwing a tantrum every time he doesn’t get his way.
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.