"My wall or I will shut down the government." "Cadet Bone Spurs" had his way. I love the empathy shown by his family, cabinet members and his close allies. It proofs his philosophy. In reality, they believe in "IGMFU"!!. Now he offers a compromise, "give me my wall or I will re shut down the government or declare a "Nation Emergency". Then the Senate, which has no courage to stand up to "Cadet Bone Spurs" will agree that there is a "Nation Emergency". Then they will kiss a certain portion of his anatomy. and we will be back to square one.
Kurt Ohlrich
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.