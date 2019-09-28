History sure has a funny way of repeating itself. A "summary" of a telephone call is reminiscent of a large amount of missing minutes on a tape recording of a prior liar who served a President. It surprises me how rarely "Cadet Bone Spurs" is compared to "Trickie Dickie". Both tried to manipulate the media with lies and half truths. Both considered the media as an enemy. At least "Trickie Dickie" had an ego that let him resign prior to getting impeached while knowing full well that he would be pardoned.
Kurt Ohlrich
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.