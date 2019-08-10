Once again we suffer from mass shootings. "Cadet Bone Spurs" offers his condolences to El Paso and Toledo. The VP talks about the s tragedies in Texas and Michigan. This shows me two things. Either they really don't give a "S**t" or they have a staff so afraid of losing their jobs that they are afraid to tell them that they are wrong.
What does this say about the people, so many (not the majority), who voted for this brilliant duo and got them elected. "LOOK IN THE MIRROR" and feel proud!
My bumper sticker says "Don't Blame Me, I Voted For Her". I am proud to have it on my vehicle.
Kurt Ohlrich
Oro Valley
