We have a disaster for a president, elected by populist furor and sustained by a political party that has deserted its core values and common sense. The media supports this president by zeroing in on the daily diatribe calculated to stir the hate of the opposition and the support of his ‘base’. As a result, it is difficult to focus in on the important issues because of the daily side shows. Our country is sliding into irrelevancy under his leadership. He manages by hate and fear through his ‘threat diplomacy’. He has destroyed the respect and trust of most foreign countries, which is making the U.S. weaker militarily and economically. God help us.
Michael H. Mount
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.