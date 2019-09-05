Would someone please tell "Cadet Bone Sours" that a draft dodger does not even joke about giving himself a "Medal Of Honor". This is reserved for the very few that gave their all for their brothers and sisters. Just because you think that you are the "Chosen One" does not change your draft dodger status. You are a self-center spoiled brat. I only wish that you grew up in a neighborhood like mine. You would have taken your ball and ran home to mommy with your tail between your legs. Supporters need to keep pretending that you less a jerk than facts prove.
Kurt Ohlrich
Oro Valley
