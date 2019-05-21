"Cadet Bone Spurs" is at again. Now the thinks the "Derby" is wrong. This is from an individual who cheats at golf. I guess I have my priorities all wrong. I think it is worse to cheat at golf than on your wife. Opes, he did that also. Sara says that he doesn't lie, he jokes or is sarcastic, I wonder how the families that lost loved ones to ISIS feel now that they know that ISIS is defeated and does not exist. Thousands of lies and still counting.
I also wonder how many small business owners who did business with the "snake-oil" salesman would do it again. "I will give you 70 cents on the dollar and you can sue me". "see how long it takes to get more."
I also think of "GOD" when I hear his name. How did he get elected!
Kurt Ohlrich
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.