I believe that I may have solved the "Sharpie Obsession " that is a key element of "Cadet Bone Spur's" life. The doctor that his daddy paid to save him from doing is duty used a "sharpie" to draw a picture of the so called "BONE SPURS". Hence his obsession with the "SHARPIE" bust into his life. He can draw a forecast to cover Alabama. Next I expect he will draw a picture of Mexican Pesos paying for his wall. Maybe even a picture of winning the tariff war. "They are easy to win" or so he said. You can check is statement.
The saddest thing I can think of is there are people out there that believe him and his "BS"!
Kurt Ohlrich
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.