I want to say that we need to quit picking on the President. So, he didn't honor the VETS in France or at Arlington. The rain in France and the cold in D.C. caused his mysterious "Bone Spurs" to react. I'm a Vietnam Vet with 107 combat missions over the "Trail" and 28.5 months in SEA. I had a bone fragment that would have saved me the adventure. To bad, it took almost 30 years to find it. I didn't have the money to pay a doctor to find the problem to keep me out of harms way. Even now, the Finish President doesn't back up the false news about raking the forest. Thank God, we have a President with no concept of the truth answering questions about the "Russian Witch Hunt" He can't commit perjury because he has no concept of truth.
Kurt Ohlrich
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.