Hah! Even in death, Senator McCain “Trumped” You-know-who!
One definition of the word “Trump” is –
‘A valuable resource that may be used, especially as a surprise, in order to gain an advantage.’
Despite everything (p)OTUS has done/is (still) doing to spite Senator McCain, he has lost this battle.
Trump has truly been ‘TRUMPED’!
As all the POSITIVE news these past few days have been focused on a deceased HERO, and all the NEGATIVE news against the current resident of the White House, if this has not been a classic example of the phrase “One-up-MAN-ship”, I don’t know what is!
And just think (p)OTUS still has a whole week to fume and think about Senator McCain lying in State in the Capital.
Well done!!
Shields Templar
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.