In the political arena, Donald Trump is an evilness that our country has never had before. By making promises which are mostly lies he attracts obedient believers in ways similar to those of Jim Jones and David Koresh.
But Trump preaches hate, fear and division and his "religion" is white nationalism. We are now seeing cruel policies that are the consequence of his apparent lack of empathy.
Trumpism is to be feared; it is practiced be his faithful followers and will last beyond him. Trump is one, they are many.
Helen Murphy
Sierra Vista
