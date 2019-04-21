Trump’s achievements
1. Not tax reform. 2018 $800 billion deficit. Tax break benefiting top earners/corporations.
2. North Korea continues nuclear weapons program.
3. Israeli protection from International Criminal Court.
4. Riding on previous administration’s economic success.
5. Where?
6. Black and Latino unemployment declining since 2010
7. Defense Contractors = larger mass destruction contracts.
8. With hateful rhetoric from Whitehouse = uprisings continue.
9. Little NAFTA change. ( except Mexican Workers were omitted from making a living wage.)
10. Bi-partisan criminal reform left a lot to be desired.
11. Rosemont mine permit issued = millions of acres of public land removed from protection.
12. Rosemont Mine! Bristol Bay Alaska! And More!!
13. Southern border humanitarian crisis.
14. Less public school funding, 1.5 trillion student debt with no relief. Removing protections for handicap. Increased private/religious schools funding. The second 14. See #4
15. Extreme right wing, anti LGBTQ, anti abortion, pro corporation , unqualified lifetime court appointments.
Larry Robinson
Northwest side
