Have you ever tried to convince a non-believer that man landed on the moon? You can’t. Why? Because they didn’t see it with their own eyes. They will tell you that what you saw on TV showing that “one giant leap for mankind” was fake.
I find the same dilemma when disagreeing with a Trump supporter. No matter what facts you share with them, they will cry “Fake News”. As an example, a Trump supporter told me that Trump started the “Veterans Choice Program”. This is not true. The program was signed into law by President Obama in 2014. Trump simply took credit for it. Trump has a habit of taking credit for things that others have accomplished. He can get away with it because you can find support for his lies on the internet. The Internet is a liar’s best friend. Truth becomes elusive.
What is obviously true is that Trump lacks the characteristics needed to become a great leader. Characteristics like honesty, integrity, humility, ...
Robert Ferguson
Sahuarita
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.