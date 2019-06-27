Shortly after taking the oath of office, Trump withdrew from the Iran agreement on nuclear proliferation. Then he moved navel vessels into positions where they be used could against Iran. Then he started shipping US soldiers to positions where he could quickly move them into war if that developed. He has been critical of Iran on almost a daily basis. Meantime, the other signitors of the agreement have said that the agreement was working and want the US to re-join it. Iran’s leadership is far from perfect, but they were working with our allies (and always pushing wherever they could}. Trump has consistently said he doesn’t want a war, but his actions make it impossible to believe him. He is trying hard to get war, which would mean more US soldiers and sailors (and other countries soldiers) dying just so he can say he was a president who won a war. It’s clearly all about his enormous ego, not what is best for the US or the World.
Thomas Fellrath, CPA
Sierra Vista
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.