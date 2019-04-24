Re: “Trump’s achievements”, April 17, the writer lists in numeric fashion Trump’s "achievements”. Let me lend some actual facts to this list.
1. Tax cuts that vastly benefit the rich, not the majority. 2. North Korea is still testing missiles and we have no treaty. 3, 4, 5, 6, 8, 10 and 14 are all either due to or continuing from the previous administration. 7. Lying about how much the US is contributing to NATO. 9. No real benefit in a weak trade deal with Canada and Mexico, 11. Regulatory relief that is just a repeat of Clinton and Obama executive orders. I don't even know what 12 means. 13. Making the humanitarian crisis at the border worse than it's ever been. 14. Proposing deep spending cuts to education.
I can see the misery in all this. What I don't see is leadership. And we're at 34 indictments or guilty pleas, plus there are over a dozen ongoing investigations into Trump, his family and his businesses.
Barbara Jones
Oro Valley
