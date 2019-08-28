Explain to your far-right extremist “friends,” disagreements with, comments about, criticism of, anger toward, remarks about the president is not a treasonous act, as he often wrongly declares.
“It is treasonous to wage war against the United States,” as Trump does hourly by inciting those with lack of control and a tendency to go off in a dangerous, violent directions (witness El Paso).”It is treasonous to provide aid and comfort to the enemies of the United States,” as Trump does daily in his support of Vladimir Putin, Kim Jong Un and off-center radical white supremacists. Proof of treason requires at least two witnesses to the act or a confession in open court. We have millions.
The mayor of Dayton, Ohio (near Toledo?), Nan Whitley, has been forced to accept a security detail due to serious right-wing threats on her life. Why? The president attacked her for real niceties she and Sherrod Brown said after his visit, after a bout of paranoia.
One message, “Treason is death.”
Sheldon Metz
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.